GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

GLOP traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

