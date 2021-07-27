GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GATX stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52. GATX has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.99.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

