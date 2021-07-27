Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.84). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 89,919 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The company has a market cap of £87.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.