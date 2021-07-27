Generac (GNRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $444.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Generac has a twelve month low of $134.72 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.88.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

