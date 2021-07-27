General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $13.41. General Electric shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1,030,784 shares.

The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its stake in General Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 21.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,075,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,189 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 36,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

