General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in General Motors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in General Motors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497,869. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

