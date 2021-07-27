GenesisX Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,190.01 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $44,190.01 and $169.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,507,519 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

