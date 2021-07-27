Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $965.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $976.00 million and the lowest is $953.65 million. Genpact posted sales of $900.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of G stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Genpact has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

