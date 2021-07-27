Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNTX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,228,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Gentex by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 89,464 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

