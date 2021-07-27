Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Trading Up 23.1%

Shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) were up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY)

Genting Malaysia Berhad engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.