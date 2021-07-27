Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213,383 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $26,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $132,457,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $52,814,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.04 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

