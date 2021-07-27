Genworth Financial (GNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

