Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 305,092 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,141,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

