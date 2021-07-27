Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,780 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,545,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on PCT. Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

