Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Airgain worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

