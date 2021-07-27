Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Enzo Biochem worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.