Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.07. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.