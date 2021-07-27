Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of PaySign worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 369,735 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 138.8% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

PAYS stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

