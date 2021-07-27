Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,080 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of OP Bancorp worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OPBK stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

