Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 67,031 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,031 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Neuronetics worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 61.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 410,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 122.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 172.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 197,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,038. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

