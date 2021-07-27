Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bioventus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $13,402,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $10,314,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $5,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BVS opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $950.68 million and a PE ratio of 2.21. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

