Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BeyondSpring worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 417,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 287,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

BYSI stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $378.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYSI. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

