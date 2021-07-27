Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBFS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBFS opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.