Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of ProSight Global worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $558.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

