Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $1,069,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.26. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

