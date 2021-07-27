Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Tecnoglass worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $881.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

