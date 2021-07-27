Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Aspen Group worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Aspen Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Aspen Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

