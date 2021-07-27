Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Middlefield Banc worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 13.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

MBCN stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

