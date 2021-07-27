Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Amarin worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 2.23.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

