Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Drive Shack worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $243.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Drive Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

