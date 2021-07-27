Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Cogent Biosciences worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $239.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

