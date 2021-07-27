Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $82,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $1,035,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.