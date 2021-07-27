Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $3,084,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $36,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $9,294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $5,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

