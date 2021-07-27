Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 108,174 Shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of NantHealth worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NantHealth by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NantHealth by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NantHealth by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NantHealth by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

