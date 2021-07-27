Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,533 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of First Western Financial worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 654,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYFW. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

