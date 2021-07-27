Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,683 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.