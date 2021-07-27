Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 58,858 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Information Services Group worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of III. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $286.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on III shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

