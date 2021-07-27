Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 89,007 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,007 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Aqua Metals worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

