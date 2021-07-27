Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Codiak BioSciences worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

