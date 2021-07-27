Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9,338.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

BSET stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.