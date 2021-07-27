Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,381.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

