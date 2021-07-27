Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Laredo Petroleum worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

LPI stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $930.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.73. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

