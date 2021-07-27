Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,153 shares of company stock worth $165,907. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

HWBK stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

