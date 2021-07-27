George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.01

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.01 and last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNGRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

