German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Announces Earnings Results

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,686. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 653 shares of company stock worth $24,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

