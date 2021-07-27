Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.