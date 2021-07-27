Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
GERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.
NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $410.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Geron by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
