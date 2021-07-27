Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price target on Getlink and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Getlink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Getlink stock remained flat at $$14.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78. Getlink has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

