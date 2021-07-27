Giant Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 93.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Giant has a market capitalization of $46,815.82 and approximately $6.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 144.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,221,184 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

