Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.06

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.06 and last traded at $97.93, with a volume of 9396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cheuvreux cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

