Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 96.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

Square stock opened at $261.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.43. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 868,991 shares of company stock valued at $196,364,464 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

